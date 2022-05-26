Moncada isn't starting Thursday against the Red Sox due to leg soreness, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Manager Tony La Russa didn't sound too concerned about the severity of Moncada's injury but said that the team wanted to give the third baseman an extra day of rest prior to Friday's scheduled day off. Moncada should be considered day-to-day ahead of Saturday's series opener against the Cubs.
More News
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Not starting Thursday•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Late lineup addition for Game 1•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Remains out of lineup for Game 1•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Enters as pinch hitter•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Scratched with leg injury•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Good to go•