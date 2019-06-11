White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Dealing with mid-back strain

Moncada is dealing with a mid-back strain and will be re-evaluated Thursday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Moncada isn't starting Tuesday against Washington and evidently won't be appearing off the bench either. His injury was originally referred to as upper-back tightness, so it's potentially worrisome that it's now being called a strain. A clearer picture of his return timetable should emerge Thursday. Jose Rondon would be in line for a starting role at third base should Moncada be forced to miss an extended period.