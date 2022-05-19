Moncada felt discomfort in his leg during Thursday's game against the Royals, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Moncada didn't exit the game and went 1-for-5 with two strikeouts. Merkin added that Moncada was moving around fine after the game, and manager Tony La Russa also downplayed the issue. Given that context, the issue doesn't appear likely to cost Moncada time, but it will be worth confirming that he is in the lineup to start the White Sox weekend series against the Yankees.