Moncada, who is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Angels, is dealing with a minor shin injury, Dan Hayes of CSN Chicago reports.

The issue doesn't appear to be anything overly serious; MRI results came back clean and the hope is that Moncada will return to the starting lineup for Tuesday's contest. The 22-year-old has been hot at the plate since returning from the disabled list at the beginning of September, slashing .303/.369/.539 with five homers in 18 games. In the meantime, Yolmer Sanchez will start at the keystone in his stead Monday.