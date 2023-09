Moncada aggravated his right knee injury on a swing during Saturday's loss to the Tigers, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

It's not clear when Moncada initially hurt the knee, but evidently he made it worse while in the batter's box Saturday and was icing in postgame. Whether the injury is possibly more than a day-to-day situation isn't known. Moncada did finish Saturday's contest, going 0-for-4 with two strikeouts.