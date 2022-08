Moncada went 1-for-4 with two RBI on Monday against the Astros.

Moncada made his only hit of the day count, as he delivered the game-winning runs on a single in the eighth inning. Despite the positive performance Monday, Moncada is hitting only .196 across 54 at-bats in August. That's continued a disappointing campaign, as Moncada has maintained just a .199/.266/.314 line in 286 plate appearances.