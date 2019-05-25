White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Delivers two hits, RBI

Moncada went 2-for-4 with an RBI in Friday's 11-4 win over the Twins.

Moncada has slipped below .300 after a hot start to the season but is still hitting with regularity. He's had a hit in 36 of his 49 starts and never gone more than two games without getting on base via hit. That consistency has led to 32 RBI, second on the White Sox behind only Jose Abreu.