Moncada exited Sunday's World Baseball Classic semifinal against Team USA following a collision in the bottom of the sixth inning, Kyle Glaser of Baseball America reports.

The exact nature of Moncada's injury isn't clear, but he was replaced defensively in the bottom of the seventh inning following his outfield collision to close out the sixth. It seems unlikely that Cuba will advance to the World Baseball Classic final due to Team USA's significant lead, so it's unclear whether Moncada's injury will impact his availability for the final few games of Cactus League action.