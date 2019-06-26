White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Diagnosed with knee contusion
Moncada exited Wednesday's game against the Red Sox due to a right knee contusion.
Moncada sustained the injury when he was hit by a Chris Sale offering during his first at-bat of the afternoon. While early indications are that the infielder avoided a potentially more serious injury, he'll continue to evaluated in the coming days before the White Sox determine his status for Friday's series opener against the Twins. Consider Moncada day-to-day for now.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Fade Minor
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: On Snell, Flaherty struggles
Disastrous outings for talented pitchers have been all too common this season. Scott White...
-
Eight SPs who aren't to be trusted
In a landscape devoid of reliable starting pitchers, we're all forced to rationalize when we...
-
Waivers: Mulling Hicks replacements
Who's the next in line for saves in St. Louis? How worried should Fantasy players be about...
-
Week 14 Preview: 10 waiver priorities
Looking for an edge in Week 14 and beyond? Check out the top 10 players to prioritize on waivers,...
-
Week 14 Preview: Top 10 Sleeper Hitters
With a series in London and a series in Colorado, Week 14 is fit for some interesting lineup...