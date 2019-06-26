White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Diagnosed with knee contusion

Moncada exited Wednesday's game against the Red Sox due to a right knee contusion.

Moncada sustained the injury when he was hit by a Chris Sale offering during his first at-bat of the afternoon. While early indications are that the infielder avoided a potentially more serious injury, he'll continue to evaluated in the coming days before the White Sox determine his status for Friday's series opener against the Twins. Consider Moncada day-to-day for now.

