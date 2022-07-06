Moncada exited Wednesday's game against the Twins due to a right foot contusion, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.

Moncada appeared to be walking gingerly after fouling a ball off his right foot in the fourth inning Wednesday and was ultimately replaced defensively in the top of the seventh. However, he underwent X-rays that came back negative, so he's considered day-to-day. If the 27-year-old misses additional time, Josh Harrison and Leury Garcia should see increased looks at the hot corner.

