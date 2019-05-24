White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Doubles in win
Moncada went 1-for-5 with an RBI double and run scored in Thursday's win over the Astros.
Moncada drove in an RBI double and scored another run to help lift the White Sox to a 4-0 victory. Despite slowing down a bit as of late, the 23-year-old continues to deliver when it counts. His line improves to .279/.337/.500 with 11 doubles, 31 RBI and nine home runs.
