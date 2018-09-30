White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Doubles twice Saturday
Moncada went 2-for-5 with two doubles in Saturday's 8-3 loss to the Twins.
The doubles give Moncada 31 for the season, and he becomes the fifth White Sox player aged 23-and-younger to record 30 or more doubles, 15 or more home runs and 60 or more RBI in a single season. His strikeout totals have rightfully made headlines -- he has an MLB-leading 216 strikeouts and a 33.4 K% -- but Moncada is finishing out the season with momentum. He's batted .300 (36-for-120) while dropping his strikeout rate to 28.2% over his last 31 games.
