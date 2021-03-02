Moncada (arm) will start at third base and will bat second in Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Rangers.

After reporting to camp last week with a sore arm, Moncada was limited to designated-hitter duties in his Cactus League debut Sunday against the Brewers. He played all six innings of the White Sox's 7-2 loss, going 0-for-3 with a stolen base and a run scored. The White Sox were apparently satisfied with how Moncada came out of that contest, so he'll now take on a defensive role in his second game of the spring. The 25-year-old looks like he'll face no further limitations due to the arm injury heading into Opening Day.