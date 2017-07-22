White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Drives in four Friday
Moncada went 1-for-4 with a triple and four RBI in Friday's extra-inning loss to the Royals.
His bases-loaded three-bagger off Ian Kennedy in the third inning staked the White Sox to a 5-1 lead, but James Shields and the bullpen couldn't hold it. Moncada has yet to strike out in two games since being called up, an encouraging sign for a player who fanned 28.3 percent of the time at Triple-A Charlotte this year.
