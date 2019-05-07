White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Drives in four in win
Moncada went 2-for-4 with two-run home run, a double and four RBI in a 9-1 win for the White Sox over the Indians on Monday.
Moncada had been quiet at the dish lately, without an RBI to his name since April 26, but he broke out with this multi-hit effort that saw him drive in four of his team's nine runs. He launched his seventh homer of the season, touching up Trevor Bauer with a two-run blast in the first inning. The 23-year-old sports a solid .293/.349/.526 slash line through 133 at-bats.
