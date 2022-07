Moncada went 2-for-8 with two doubles, a walk, three RBI and a run scored across both games of Saturday's doubleheader against the Guardians.

Moncada continues to heat up at the plate, as he's maintained a .323 average with a home run, five RBI and 10 runs scored across his last seven starts. He's still hitting only .212/.266/.339 across 203 plate appearances on the season but appears to be fully healthy and getting on track at the dish.