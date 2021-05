Moncada went 2-for-5 with a double, three RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 9-1 win over the Royals.

Moncada got the fireworks started in the first inning when the White Sox scored eight runs. He plated Tim Anderson and Nick Madrigal with a two-run double that turned out to be the winning hit, then finished off the eight-run inning with an RBI single. The third baseman is slashing .262/.360/.393, and that's with a heady .357 BABIP.