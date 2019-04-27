White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Drives in two
Moncada went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI in Friday's win over the Tigers.
Moncada drove home a pair in the fifth inning on a single to left, cutting Chicago's deficit to five runs. Despite going 0-for-4 in Wednesday's contest, Moncada has secured a base knock in five of his past six matchups, raising his batting average to .323 through 24 games in 2019.
