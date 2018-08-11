White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Dropped to eighth in order
Moncada was dropped from leadoff to eighth in the batting order Friday. He went 1-for-2 with a double, a walk and a strikeout in a 1-0 win over the Indians.
Moncada typically hits leadoff against right-handed starters, but was dropped to eighth Friday against Cleveland righty Shane Bieber. It marked the lowest spot in the order since he was called up to Chicago last season. Manager Rick Renteria told Tom Musick of the Chicago Sun-Times that he's trying to take some of the pressure off the young second baseman who has a 37.4 K% since the All-Star break and is hitting just .219. The manager wants to see Moncada become less selective and drive hittable pitches he often lets pass.
