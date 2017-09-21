Moncada went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Astros.

Moncada stayed hot on the White Sox's current road trip. He's 17-for-41 (.415) with three home runs, a triple and eight RBI in the first nine games of the 10-game trip. Manager Rick Renteria told Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune that Moncada is getting a better handle on off-speed pitches while teammate and fellow Cuban Jose Abreu cited Moncada's use of lighter bats as a reason why the rookie's hitting has suddenly taken off.