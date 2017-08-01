White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Escapes with knee contusion
Moncada was diagnosed with a right knee contusion after a rough collision Monday night with outfielder Willy Garcia, Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Moncada was unable to walk off the field under his own power, so it was easy to fear the worst after a collision that left both players down for some time on the field. However, X-rays came back negative, and Moncada apparently managed to escape any broken bones or torn ligaments. Expect him to need a few days off, but it's unclear if he will even need a disabled list stint at this point.
