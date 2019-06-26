White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Exits after HBP
Moncada was removed from Wednesday's game against the Red Sox with an apparent injury, Paul Sullivan of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Moncada was hit by a pitch in the right knee during his first at-bat. While he initially stayed in the game and took his base, the infielder was eventually replaced by a pinch runner (Yolmer Sanchez). Specifics regarding the injury should clear up once Moncada is further evaluated in the coming days.
