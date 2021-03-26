Moncada exited Friday's spring game against the Brewers prior to the bottom of the sixth inning, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Moncada fouled a ball off his right leg in the top of the sixth frame Friday and was visited by a trainer, but he was able to stay in the game and hit a home run on the next pitch. It's not yet clear whether his departure was due to injury, but his status could be worth monitoring in the coming days. Prior to leaving the game, Moncada went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and one strikeout.