Moncada came out of the game with one out in the ninth after sliding awkwardly into second base, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Moncada hit a dribbler that Ian Kennedy tried to handle but ended up throwing away. Moncada made an effort to advance to second on the throwing error and was called safe but proceeded to walk off the gingerly following the play. White Sox manager Rick Renteria should provide a postgame update on the injury shortly.
