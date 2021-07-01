Moncada exited Thursday's game against Twins with an apparent right wrist injury, Vinnie Duber of NBC Sports Chicago reports. He went 2-for-2 with a run scored prior to his departure.

Moncada went down after he slid into third base in the bottom of the third inning Thursday, and he was initially able to remain in the game after he was examined by trainers for several minutes. However, he was replaced defensively to begin the fourth inning. The exact nature and severity of his injury aren't yet clear.