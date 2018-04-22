Moncada left Saturday's game early due to left hamstring tightness, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Initial reports suggested that the young second baseman was removed merely as a means of punishment for not hustling to first, but it seems an injury was actually in play. Moncada hopes to return to the lineup Sunday, so it doesn't appear to be a very serious issue. Consider him day-to-day for now.

