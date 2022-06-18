Moncada left Friday's game against the Astros with right hamstring tightness.
Moncada appeared to hurt himself while running out a grounder in the top of the second inning. He remained in the game for the bottom of the frame but replaced by Josh Harrison when the White Sox took the field in the top of the third. Moncada is undergoing further tests which should help determine the severity of the injury.
More News
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Breaks out for five hits•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Reaches base multiple times•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Losing out on playing time•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Sitting Thursday•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Riding pine Sunday•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Tallies fifth RBI in return•