White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Exits with upper-back tightness

Moncada was removed from Sunday's game against the Yankees with upper-back tightness, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Moncada was held out for the previous four games after suffering the back strain Monday, and he was unable to make it through Sunday's game after being re-inserted into the lineup. The 24-year-old should be considered day-to-day for now, but a trip to the injured list seems possible given he's been battling the back issue for most of the week.