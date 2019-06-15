White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Expected back in lineup Sunday

Moncada (back) could be available off the bench Saturday against the Yankees and is expected to return to the starting lineup for Sunday's contest, Scot Gregor of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.

Moncada hasn't appeared in a game since leaving Monday's contest against the Nationals with a mid-back strain, but it sounds as though that's about to change. Jose Rondon will fill in for him Saturday.

