White Sox manager Tony La Russa said that he expects Moncada (illness) to rejoin the lineup Thursday against the Astros, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Moncada will remain on the bench for a third straight game Wednesday against the Rays, though La Russa didn't rule out the possibility of the 26-year-old making a cameo off the bench as a pinch-hitter. The White Sox would seemingly prefer to stay away from Moncada for another day as a precaution, but at his point, he appears to be making progress in his recovery from a sinus infection. Moncada will likely be re-evaluated early Thursday before the White Sox provide an update on his availability for the series opener in Houston.