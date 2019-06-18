White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Expected back Wednesday

Moncada (back) is expected to be back in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The White Sox were optimistic about Moncada's chances of playing Tuesday, but he was ultimately ruled out with a back issue. It remains to be seen whether skipper Rick Renteria's timetable for Moncada's return will be correct this time around. He will be available off the bench Tuesday if needed, per Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com.