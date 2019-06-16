White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Expected to play Tuesday
Moncada (back) should be ready to return to the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cubs, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Moncada was forced to leave Sunday's matchup with the Yankees due to upper-back tightness, the second time he's had to leave a game in the last week. Luckily, the White Sox benefit from an off day Monday, and skipper Rick Renteria expects his starting third basemen to rejoin the starting nine for the series opener.
