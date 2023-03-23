Moncada (rib) is expected to return to Cactus League action Friday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Moncada suffered a bruised rib in Team Cuba's loss to Team USA in the World Baseball Classic last Sunday, but he's feeling better now after some rest and treatment. The 27-year-old should be at third base for the White Sox on Opening Day as he looks to bounce back from a highly disappointing 2022 campaign.
