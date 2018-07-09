White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Extends hit streak off lefty
Moncada went 1-for-4 with a run scored, extending his hitting streak to seven games in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Astros.
As is the custom against left-handers, Moncada was dropped to the lower third of the order against Houston's Dallas Keuchel. He entered Sunday's game hitting .153 against left-handers before getting a hit in three at-bats against Keuchel. Manager Rick Renteria told Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun Times that he's considering moving Moncada up in the order so that he can get more opportunities as a right-handed batter, but not yet. And there are no plans to restrict him to batting left-handed only. ''My eyes tell me he has the skill set to hit from both sides of the plate. I could be wrong, but I don't even consider eliminating one side at this point at all. It's not even in the recesses of my mind right now. He has plenty of time to figure out how to manage that side," said Renteria.
