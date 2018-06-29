Moncada went 1-for-6 with a double and struck out four times in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Twins.

Moncada has hit safely in six straight games (7-for-28), but has also struck out 11 times in 29 plate appearances during that stretch. Therein lies the frustration for fantasy owners. Moncada draws walks and does well when he makes contact (.333 BABIP), but inconsistent bat-to-ball skills prevent him from making a bigger impact. He strikes out 35.6 percent of the time and doesn't get on base enough (.294 OBP) to make his speed work.