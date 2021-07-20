Moncada went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in a 5-3 win over the Twins in the second game of Monday's doubleheader.

Moncada, who went 1-for-4 in the first game of the twin bill, has hit safely in all five games since returning from the All-Star break. The third baseman had been plagued by soreness in his hand leading up the break, but he appears to be fine now.