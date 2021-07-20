Moncada went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in a 5-3 win over the Twins in the second game of Monday's doubleheader.
Moncada, who went 1-for-4 in the first game of the twin bill, has hit safely in all five games since returning from the All-Star break. The third baseman had been plagued by soreness in his hand leading up the break, but he appears to be fine now.
More News
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Rips first HR since early June•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Plates lone run in loss•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Still managing hand soreness•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Not starting Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Triples in return•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Back in action Monday•