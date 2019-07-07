White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Extends hitting streak

Moncada went 2-for-3 with two doubles, two walks, an RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Cubs.

Moncada extended his hitting streak to 12 games, going 19-for-49 (.388) with four home runs, five doubles, a triple and nine RBI during the streak. Being more aggressive at the plate has worked out well for Moncada, who has a .909 OPS while reducing his K% to 27.7, down from 33.4 last season.