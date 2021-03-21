Moncada went 2-for-3 with a double and run scored in Saturday's spring game against Cleveland.
Moncada has reached base safely via a hit or walk in 12 straight Cactus League games, which is a welcome sign after a disappointing 2020. He tested positive for COVID-19 last year and had lingering fatigue because of it, finishing with a .705 OPS. This spring, Moncada is 10-for-32 with four extra-base hits and six walks.
