Moncada (back) told White Sox manager Pedro Grifol on Monday that he's feeling better, but the manager said Tuesday Moncada won't return until he's 100 percent, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

"I haven't spoke to him today," Grifol said. "He was better yesterday. Not sure how close he is to getting back. But he's making improvements. When he does come back, I want him to be feeling good and not at 80 percent or 75 percent." Grifol's quote would seem to suggest Moncada's return isn't imminent, although there's nothing definitive on the third baseman's status. General manager Rick Hahn indicated previously that he hoped Moncada could return during the team's April 21-26 road trip. Jake Burger's performance at third base seemingly makes it easier to take things slowly with Moncada.