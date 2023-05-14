Moncada went 3-for-4 with two doubles and a run scored Saturday against the Astros.

Moncada returned from the injured list Friday after missing a month due to back discomfort. He went hitless in his return but appeared to have knocked off the rust Saturday by tallying his second multi extra-base hit game of the campaign. Moncada has been limited by a few different injuries in the first six weeks of the season, though he's managed to maintain a .319 average and .386 wOBA across 48 plate appearances.