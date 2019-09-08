White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Four straight multi-hit games
Moncada went 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 8-7 loss to the Angels.
Moncada recorded his fourth consecutive game with multiple hits. He's 9-for-17 with five runs scored during that span.
