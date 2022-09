Moncada is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics.

Moncada will get a breather for the first time since he returned to the lineup Tuesday following a stint on the 15-day injured list due to a hamstring strain. Josh Harrison will check in at third base in place of Moncada, who went 8-for-24 with two home runs, two walks, a double, five RBI and five runs in his first five games back in action.