White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Gets on base three times in win

Moncada had three walks, a stolen base and a run scored in Tuesday's 6-5 win over Cleveland.

Moncada, who has walked five times over the last two games, has been more aggressive at the plate in 2019, seeking out pitches he can drive even when they might be a little outside the zone. The result has been Moncada's best season to date and a slightly reduced walk rate. The strikeouts remain high -- he struck out in his lone official at-bat Tuesday -- but the White Sox are reaping the benefits from his dangerous bat more often.

