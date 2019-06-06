White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Goes deep again

Moncada went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in a 6-4 loss to the Nationals on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old went deep in both contests of the two-game series against the Nationals. Moncada also has three homers in the last six games. He is hitting .282 with 12 home runs, 37 RBI, 38 runs and five stolen bases in 234 at-bats this season.