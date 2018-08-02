Moncada went 2-for-3 with a home run and two walks in Wednesday's loss to the Royals.

Moncada led off the home half of the first with a home run on the very first pitch, then later reached base three more times while striking out once and being caught stealing. The 23-year-old has smacked 14 homers and 44 RBI in his first full season in the majors, but he's also sporting a middling .229/.311/.411 slash line.