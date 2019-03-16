White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Goes deep in loss
Moncada went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run and a walk in Friday's spring game against the Cubs.
Moncada plated three runs in the third inning on a deep fly to left field, notching his second home run this spring. He appears locked in at the plate, as he's gone 11-for-29 with seven RBI and eight runs scored in camp.
