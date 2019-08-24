White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Goes yard again

Moncada went 2-for-4 with a double and a two-run homer in Friday's 8-3 win over the Rangers.

Missing nearly a month with a hamstring strain hasn't cooled down Moncada's bat at all -- he's bashed four extra-base hits in two games since his return, going deep twice. On the year, the 24-year-old has had his long-awaited breakout, slashing .305/.361/.555 with 22 homers and 63 RBI.