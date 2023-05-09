White Sox manager Pedro Grifol told reporters before Tuesday's game against the Royals that there's a good chance Moncada (back) returns over the weekend series against the Astros, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Grifol seemed to rule out Moncada returning for the series against the Royals, but it seems likely that the infielder will be back in the lineup by the end of the weekend. Moncada has been out since the middle of April with his back injury, and he should return to being a regular for the White Sox as soon as he returns to the roster.