Moncada (leg) will bat seventh and play third base Friday against the Yankees.
Moncada played the entirety of Thursday's game against the Royals, but reports emerged after the contest that he'd picked up a minor leg issue. The problem evidently isn't a serious one, as he'll remain in the lineup Friday, though it's possible it will send him to the bench at some point in the next few days.
