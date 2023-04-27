Moncada is dealing with a disc issue in his back and will not be ready for a rehab assignment during the White Sox' April 28-May 4 homestand, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

General manager Rick Hahn noted Thursday that Moncada is improving and it's unlikely to be an injury which requires surgery. However, the third baseman still needs some more down time before he's ready to return to game action. It would appear Moncada is multiple weeks away from a return.